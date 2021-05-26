AHES Students Inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Seventeen students at the Atlantic Highlands Elementary School were inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society at the first public meeting in the school since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Elementary Honor Society began in the tri-County District through the efforts of Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton shortly after the NEHS was established in 2008 by the ­(NAESP). The Society recognizes students in both public and nonpublic elementary schools for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. Through NEHS, students provide meaningful service to the school and community and develop essential leadership skills. NEHS supports these purposes by strengthening the lives of our nation’s elementary students and the schools in which they are enrolled.

By starting a chapter, elementary schools create a method for acknowledging achievement and focus on the needs of the total child. In addition, NEHS provides information and resources to enhance the culture of achievement in the whole school, not just that of a select few.

As the nation’s newest student recognition program, NEHS joins the New Jersey Honor Society ­ (NJHS) and the National Honor Society, the nation’s two oldest and largest student recognition programs, in creating a continuum of excellence being established throughout the elementary, middle, and high school education community.

Both fifth and sixth grade students were inducted in the ceremony this year, because closures prevented an event last school year.

Sixth grade students, the 2020 recipients of the honor are Martha Domanski, Dalila Ardolino, Leah Curry, Sloane Dougherty, Colin Drew, Theo Haggard, Jack Mahoney, Emilija Mednis and Leora Zilber.

The 2021 recipients, all fifth grade students, are Charlotte Cannamela,

Jonathan Gilpatrick, Naomi Vidal, Veronica Walsh, Benjamin Eitreim, Addison Kosakowski, William Seuffert and J.D. Zertuche.

Participating in the program with Dr. Compton were Principal Lori Skibinski,

Interim Tri-District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Eva Raleigh, and Tri-District Supervisor of Special Services Sam Angona together with the Board of Education for the Atlantic Highlands school district.t.