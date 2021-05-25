Lifeguards Will Be On Duty at Seven Presidents Park

LONG BRANCH -- The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce that beginning Saturday, May 29, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park’s lifeguards will be on duty weekends and Memorial Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily guarded swimming starts Saturday, June 19. Located on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park offers a mile of clean, sandy beach to enjoy. Besides guarded swimming, the park also offers family-friendly amenities including a playground, volleyball court, snack bar and the Skateplex.

Daily and seasonal park access passes are available. Season park access passes are $75 for adults 18 to 64 and $30 for adults 65 and older. Children under 18 are free. Season parking passes are $75. These passes are good through September 6. Daily access passes are $8 for individuals 18 years old and over. The cost of a daily parking pass is $10. Season passes for park access and parking are available and may be purchased on-site at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., daily.

Purchasing a season pass, or a daily access pass, does not guarantee visitors entry into the park if capacity is reached. Once capacity is reached, the park will remain closed until a sufficient number of spaces open. Restrooms will be open but are subject to periodic extended closings for cleanings throughout the day.

For more information about Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.