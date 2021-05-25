AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 25, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

25-May    

24-May

Aberdeen:

1901

1901

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1706

1706

Atlantic Highlands:

350

350

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

545

545

Bradley Beach:

364

364

Brielle:

567

568

Colts Neck:

1009

1009

Deal:

273

273

Eatontown:

1675

1675

Englishtown:

243

243

Fair Haven:

510

510

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1614

1614

Freehold Township:

3657

3656

Hazlet:

2097

2096

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1620

1620

Howell:

5529

5526

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1212

1212

Keyport:

696

696

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

610

610

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4306

4304

Manalapan:

4097

4094

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3542

3541

Matawan:

1112

1111

Middletown:

6413

6413

Millstone Township:

941

941

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

516

517

Neptune Township:

3400

3400

Ocean:

3176

3176

Oceanport:

647

647

Red Bank:

1728

1729

Roosevelt:

55

56

Rumson:

689

689

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1798

1799

Union Beach:

614

614

Upper Freehold:

554

554

Wall:

2646

2645

West Long Branch:

1150

1150

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

