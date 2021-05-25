Monmouth County has 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 25, there are 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

25-May 24-May Aberdeen: 1901 1901 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1706 1706 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 545 545 Bradley Beach: 364 364 Brielle: 567 568 Colts Neck: 1009 1009 Deal: 273 273 Eatontown: 1675 1675 Englishtown: 243 243 Fair Haven: 510 510 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1614 1614 Freehold Township: 3657 3656 Hazlet: 2097 2096 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1620 1620 Howell: 5529 5526 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1212 1212 Keyport: 696 696 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 610 610 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4306 4304 Manalapan: 4097 4094 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3542 3541 Matawan: 1112 1111 Middletown: 6413 6413 Millstone Township: 941 941 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 516 517 Neptune Township: 3400 3400 Ocean: 3176 3176 Oceanport: 647 647 Red Bank: 1728 1729 Roosevelt: 55 56 Rumson: 689 689 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1798 1799 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 554 554 Wall: 2646 2645 West Long Branch: 1150 1150 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.