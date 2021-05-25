The 200 Club of Monmouth County Announces Members of its New Advisory Committee

FREEHOLD, NJ – The 200 Club of Monmouth County is proud to announce its new Advisory Committee. The distinguished members of the committee are Senator Vin Gopal, Alyssa Anderson, PhD., Joseph Curto, and Dominick Mazza.

“Please join me in welcoming our new committee members who will offer guidance on issues impacting the operations of our nonprofit. We look forward to their expertise, feedback, and perspectives to enhance our public service to the first responder community,” said Robert Honecker, President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County.

"It is truly an honor to be on the Advisory Committee for Monmouth County's 200 Club. The 200 Club is an incredible organization that provides financial assistance in a time of grief and supports their members like family. The work they do is honorable, and I appreciate the opportunity to sit on the Advisory Committee," said Senator Gopal.

"I look forward to helping our community recognize and support those brave men and women who are both peacemakers and protectors," stated Dr. Anderson.

“I hope to use my work experiences and those as a First Responder Volunteer to assist The 200 Club of Monmouth County with its mission and goals,” said Curto.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Advisory Committee of The 200 Club, an organization dedicated to providing support to Monmouth County’s first responders. The bravery of our law enforcement and public safety officers, especially in today’s unprecedented challenges, is admirable. I am proud to support those who serve our local community and play a vital role in keeping our residents safe,” added Mazza.

Senator Gopal is a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. He is a small-business owner who spent many years as a volunteer first responder, serving as an EMT and certified CPR Instructor. He serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chairman of the Military and Veterans' Affairs Committee. He also serves as Vice-Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee and as a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee.

Anderson, a Monmouth County resident, is a creative director at an independent advertising agency in New York City. She holds a PhD from New York University and has taught at NYU, Monmouth University, and Trinity Hall.

Curto is a retired executive with 45 years of experience in the marine cargo handling industry. He is the Immediate Past President and CEO of the New York Shipping Association, Inc., Past President of Maher Terminals Inc., and Past President of the National Maritime Safety Association. Curto is a Former Man of the Year by the New York Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association, and he is a life-long resident of Monmouth County.

Dominick J. Mazza, Jr. is an owner of Mazza Recycling Services and related entities, Mazza Scrap Recycling and Mazza Mulch, currently serving as Vice President. Dominick graduated from Boston University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He resides in Monmouth County with his family.

More About The 200 Club of Monmouth County

Each year, The 200 Club of Monmouth County also awards college scholarships to deserving children of first responders. Last summer, The 200 Club of Monmouth County gave 81 students college scholarships totaling $91,750. To date, The 200 Club has given out more than $2.2 million in college scholarships.

The 200 Club of Monmouth County was founded by Monmouth County philanthropists in the 1970s, when each pledged an annual donation of $200. The 200 Club is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of our public safety and rescue personnel who are fatally or seriously injured in the line of duty. This includes, but is not limited to, police officers, firefighters, first aid, and EMT technicians of Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The organization is governed by Executive Board Officers who serve a two-year term and a Board of Trustees. It is a 501(c)3 charitable organization with about 1000 members. Community support allows The 200 Club of Monmouth County to continue its mission. To make a donation or apply for membership, please visit our website at www.monmouth200club.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.