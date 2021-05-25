Monmouth University Names Raj Devasagayam Dean of the Leon Hess Business School

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Monmouth University has named Raj Devasagayam, Ph.D., dean of the Leon Hess Business School. Devasagayam comes to Monmouth from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Old Westbury on Long Island, New York, where he has served as the dean of the School of Business and professor of marketing since 2017. Devasagayam was selected after a robust search that attracted over 100 applications from an international pool of highly qualified candidates. He will assume the role on July 1, 2021.

While at SUNY Old Westbury, Devasagayam provided administrative and curricular direction and supervised strategic planning, budgeting, and implementation. He oversaw the approval of the school’s accreditation eligibility application by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in 2018, and he administered the successful launch of a master’s degree in forensic accounting that has since been named a top-ranked program in the nation.

"In addition to being a skilled and experienced leader and scholar, Dr. Devasagayam is a strategic thinker with a distinctive vision for high quality business education, interdisciplinary, inclusionary, and collaborative initiatives, which will align professional aspects of the program with the overall liberal arts mission of Monmouth University,” said Rekha Datta, Ph.D., interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “I am thrilled and excited for him to join us, and help us navigate the Leon Hess Business School to new heights of excellence and distinction.”

Previously, Devasagayam was the director of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity at Siena College in Albany, New York, where he was responsible for year-long programs, summer scholars programs, student travel and publications, and all independent studies across the campus. During his time in this position, he saw a steady growth in students engaged in research and creative activities at Siena, and he collaborated in securing several successful grants.

Prior to Siena College, Devasagayam was an assistant professor at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and an instructor at Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Long Island Software and Technology Network, as well as the board of the Marketing Management Association, and he is an active member of the American Marketing Association.

Devasagayam graduated from the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and earned a doctorate in marketing from Florida Atlantic University. He earned an M.B.A. from Mumbai University, Maharashtra, India, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vikram University, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India. A self-proclaimed life-long learner and promoter of faculty-student research collaboration, he continues to publish in leading peer-reviewed journals such as Business Perspectives and Research, Journal of Customer Behaviour, Atlantic Marketing Journal, Journal of Product and Brand Management, and Sport Marketing Quarterly.

"I am honored to have this opportunity,” said Devasagayam. “My vision for the Leon Hess Business School is perfectly aligned with the University’s mission to develop engaged leaders who will shape our diverse and interdependent world. I am excited to work with Monmouth’s outstanding faculty, staff, and students to enhance the personalized attention, rigorous curriculum, and immersive learning experiences that have been so central to the success of the Leon Hess Business School.”

Devasagayam succeeds Donald Moliver, Ph.D., who served as dean of the Leon Hess Business School for 10 years. Moliver will continue with the University as a tenured professor of real estate in the Department of Economics, Finance, and Real Estate, and will continue to serve as acting chair of the Kislak Real Estate Institute for the 2021-22 academic year.