Wedding Dress Exhibit Returns to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – The highly popular and broadly acclaimed Wedding Dress Exhibit of the Shrewsbury Historical Society is back again.

Beginning Saturday, May 29, and continuing on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31, Memorial Day weekend, the exhibit at the Shrewsbury Historical Society, 419 Sycamore Ave., will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

This Exhibition will include the historic and modern gowns that were on exhibit last year, as well as an additional eight new gowns, bringing the total of wedding dresses on display to 28.

The exhibit will also include a number of bridal-related items and clothes and photographs, including some of Historical Society members.

Guests will also have the opportunity visit the second floor East Room for a second exhibit of unique and memorable items from the Borden Estate as well as a stained glass window once a fixture at the Old Brick Reformed Church in Marlboro

“The volunteers in our Society are very happy to continue and add to this very popular exhibit,” said Society President Donald Burden. “The public has shown a great interest, not only in the gowns and their personal histories, but also in the unique way in which each is being displayed. We are happy to welcome those who have never seen the exhibit before to stop in, and feel certain those who have already seen the original exhibit will be delighted with the new and exciting articles we have added, through the generosity of so many preservationists.,” Burden said.

There is no entry fee for the Exhibition, however, donations are always gratefully accepted to continue the maintenance and upkeeps of the Society building.

The exhibition room will be open twice a week through June and July on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Society volunteers will also make the room available for special appointments by calling 732-530-7374.