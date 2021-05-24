AH Car Show Set for June 19

Atlantic Highlands, N.J. – The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce 2021 Summer Classic Car Show Presented by Resources Real Estate will be held on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place along First Avenue, the main business district. The rain date is Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Event sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Resources Real Estate; Platinum Sponsor Food Circus Super Markets, Inc.; Gold Sponsors Fastrak Oil & Lube and O’Brien Realty/English Properties; and Bronze Sponsor 1st Constitution Bank.

The car show is an immensely popular event and will feature over 150 exquisite automobiles. All years, makes, models and classes are welcome including domestic, imports, vintage, antique, collector, classic, modified, muscle, hot rod, custom and trucks.

Resources Real Estate Broker and Senior Partner, Tom McCormack, noted, “We love the town of Atlantic Highlands – we truly do - and this makes our job selling homes and businesses here so much easier. We wanted to celebrate the opening of our new office at 141 First Avenue and knew that the AHCOC Classic Car Show would provide the perfect party atmosphere for our celebration and to share the many things that we love about the town with prizes and gift cards promoting our fellow businesses. It’s going to be a great day.”

The event is free to spectators and is family friendly. DJ entertainment will be provided by Walter Cooper of Soundz Unlimited. Local restaurants will offer a variety of delicious fare, and local businesses will welcome the public with special sales & promotions. Vendors will display unique merchandise for sale in Veterans Park. The event, produced by Lori Anne Oliwa, offers an excellent opportunity to see the diversity of small businesses located in the Victorian seaside enclave of Atlantic Highlands.

Entrance fees for show vehicles are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. There will be goodie bags for all registered vehicles along with trophies, prizes & awards, since the show will be judged.

Vehicle registration is available directly on the AHCOC website, www.ahchamber.org, or by contacting Lori Anne directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone at (732) 872-8711 in the office or mobile (732) 757-7443. For more information on any aspect of the event including car registration, vendor space, sponsorship, or donations of prizes and gift certificates for the goodie bags, contact Lori Anne at one of the above phone numbers or email addresses.