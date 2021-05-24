AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 24, there are 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-May      

23-May

Aberdeen:

1901

1900

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1706

1708

Atlantic Highlands:

350

351

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

545

544

Bradley Beach:

364

364

Brielle:

568

569

Colts Neck:

1009

1008

Deal:

273

273

Eatontown:

1675

1675

Englishtown:

243

243

Fair Haven:

510

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1614

1613

Freehold Township:

3656

3654

Hazlet:

2096

2097

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1620

1619

Howell:

5526

5527

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1212

1212

Keyport:

696

697

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

610

610

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4304

4303

Manalapan:

4094

4090

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3541

3540

Matawan:

1111

1112

Middletown:

6413

6410

Millstone Township:

941

940

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

517

518

Neptune Township:

3400

3399

Ocean:

3176

3176

Oceanport:

647

646

Red Bank:

1729

1728

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

689

689

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

242

241

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1799

1801

Union Beach:

614

614

Upper Freehold:

554

553

Wall:

2645

2644

West Long Branch:

1150

1150

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

