Register to Ride Your Bike in the Middletown Memorial Day Parade

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Middletown Township welcomes you to join us in a Bike Parade as a component of our annual Memorial Day Parade. We encourage bikers to decorate their bikes in patriotic fashion! If you are representing a scout group, sports team or more, please feel free to wear a shirt or show your support for your organization.

Middletown Township is proud to put on this great community event for our residents. The parade will consist of elected officials, antique cars, our first responder vehicles and new this year, bike riders!

A few changes have been made for 2021 in order to adhere to COVID-19 policies and guidelines. First, we ask that all spectators respect social distancing from your neighbors and friends along the parade route. Second, along with the Color Guard, the only people permitted to walk in the parade are our elected officials. Scout groups, sports teams and other walkers who normally participate are invited to join us in our "bike section" by riding their bikes! All bikers under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult who is also required to ride. Bikers should be able to ride the full route, which is approximately 2 miles. Lastly, the end of the parade route is altered slightly in order to end coming up the main driveway at Croydon Hall. A trumpeter will be on site at Croydon Hall to play "Taps" as the parade returns. We respectfully ask the final portion of the parade route on Leonardville Road from Leonard Ave to the Croydon Hall driveway be silent to respect the music and honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Bike Parade

We encourage bikers to decorate their bikes in patriotic fashion!



Please note, the parade route is approximately 2mi long. Walkers and training wheels are not allowed. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian - parent or guardian must also be registered and riding a bike. Bikers under 17 years old are required to wear a helmet, however all bikers are encouraged to wear one for safety.

Click HERE to register for this free event!