The 59th Graduating Class of Christian Brothers Academy

The 208 young men weathered an entire pandemic school year with resilience, fortitude and unity.

LINCROFT, N.J. – The 59th graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy will truly be one for the history books.

The young men in the Class of 2021 have weathered an entire pandemic school year with resilience, fortitude and unity. More importantly, they are commended for their outstanding academic, athletic, service, and extracurricular achievements throughout their time at CBA.

“You will always remember coming of age in this historic year,” said Principal Ross Fales to open the 2021 Commencement Ceremony. “Like few other Academy classes before you, your class has been forged in the crucible of crisis. But once again, the brotherhood persevered.”

Following in the footsteps of the Class of 2020, this year’s commencement ceremony once again took place outdoors on campus. The 208 Academy graduates gathered for the 59th commencement exercises on Tuesday, May 18, receiving the CBA diploma that they have been working towards over the past four years.

“Like the 58 classes before you, you grew into the fine young men that we see here today,” said President Br. Frank Byrne ’75 to the graduates. “You have taken to heart the mission of our school, which is to raise young men to become morally responsible and intellectually mature for the betterment of our world. I am fully confident you will make a positive impact on all those you come in contact with in your lives.”

The Class of 2021 has an impressive resume that bolsters its legacy as these newly-minted alumni depart the Academy.

Collectively, the graduates earned $27.192 million in merit-based scholarships to colleges and universities across the nation. That impressive dollar total does not include grants, financial aid or athletic scholarships.

Service is a hallmark of the CBA experience, and this senior class continued to go above and beyond for members of the greater community. The class logged 21,840 service hours, which averages out to 105 per student when only 50 hours are required.

Fifty-six students graduated with distinction (seven semester GPA of 91.5+), 31 seniors were members of the National Honor Society, 36 senior student-athletes were scholar athletes (varsity athletes with seven semester GPA of 91.5+), and 22 graduates were Brother Michael Dwyer Scholars.

The commencement exercises were completed with speeches by Valedictorian Nicholas Geissler (John Hopkins University) and Salutatorian Grant D’Orsi (University of Southern California).