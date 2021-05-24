Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Appoints 6 New Members to Board of Directors

FARMINGDALE, NJ (May 17, 2021) – Local leaders with experience in business, law, education and accounting were recently elected to the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore board of directors.

The new board members, appointed on May 12, will serve two-year terms, and support the organization in guiding its strategic direction to fulfill its mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

“As the preeminent leadership development organization serving girls in Monmouth and Ocean counties, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, is pleased to welcome our newest board members,” said Teri O’Connor, board chairperson. “Our board members play an important role in strengthening our organization and delivering our mission, especially during these challenging times."

Chief Executive Officer Eileen Higgins said the nonprofit organization is grateful for a team of talented and dedicated community leaders who value Girl Scouting. “We look forward to the vision, expertise and guidance of our newest board members,” she said.

The new board members are:

Sara E. Brown, Ph.D., Manalapan, executive director of Chhange [sic], the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education. Brown has worked and conducted research in Rwanda since 2004, served as a project coordinator in refugee camps in Tanzania, worked in refugee resettlement in Texas, and researched conflict globalization and conflict in Israel.

Laura Coccaro of Lincroft is chief of staff for the Office of the CEO and iCIMS leadership team. She has worked in many other high-level positions over the course of her career. Coccaro is also a proud Girl Scout Alum and Daisy mom.

Anne M. Davis, Brick, has been practicing law for over 20 years, specializing in business law, real estate, family, civil litigation and personal injury. She is author of “Raising Champions Amidst Diversity.” A dedicated community volunteer, she was a Girl Scout troop leader for 11 years.

Charles Ford, Ph.D., has an extensive career in education and currently serves as superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District. He and his wife of 14 years have two children and reside in Freehold.

Judie Saunders, Red Bank, is a lawyer who has worked on behalf of clients accused of serious crimes and individuals who have suffered sexual, physical, and psychological injuries. Outside of court, she promotes women, the “underestimated” and underserved through service on nonprofit boards, philanthropy, voting rights organizations, chairing fundraising events and mentoring others.

Jay Whalen, Wall, is chief accounting officer of Commvault and a certified public accountant (inactive) in New Jersey. When he is not working, he enjoys watching his kids play sports, playing soccer and traveling.