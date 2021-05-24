AAA Poll Reveals Summer Travel Surge

Poll reveals pent-up demand for quick getaways and “Revenge Travel”

Memorial Day kicks off summer travel season with more than 909,000 New Jersey residents predicted to travel

Hamilton, NJ - AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of New Jersey residents that reveals 65% of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer, and AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects the renewed enthusiasm.*

“Optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence are fueling a strong desire to travel this summer as the U.S. takes steps toward putting the pandemic behind us,” said Tracy E. Noble, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “The AAA poll shows that New Jersey residents have a pent-up demand for quick getaways and even longer, more extravagant trips – so called ‘Revenge Travel.’”

New Jerseyans and Summer Travel

AAA’s poll asked New Jerseyans about the sentiment that best reflects their feelings about traveling this summer:

34% feel that their travel will be driven by their need for a “quick getaway”

19% are planning a longer or more extravagant trip – so called “Revenge Travel”

23% are choosing to stay at home this summer

24% are undecided, but say they could make a last minute decision to travel

COVID Remains a Factor in Some Summer Travel Planning

Summer travel trends are also indicative that people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing. Adding to that, state restrictions are lessening and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic, including domestic travel at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions.

AAA’s poll also revealed COVID remains a factor influencing New Jerseyans’ summer travel plans:

32% say they still have COVID-related travel concerns

23% have a strong desire to travel due to pandemic restrictions from the last year

17% feel that their ability to be fully vaccinated is the driving force behind travel plans

28% say that uncertainty about activities and attractions at their destinations is a consideration as part of the planning process

According to the same poll, in New Jersey, 61% of respondents said that when thinking about their next trip, they plan to travel with only those in their household or those in their established COVID ‘bubble.’

“COVID-related safety is still a factor for many travelers, some of whom may be venturing out for the first time in over a year,” Noble added.

As the AAA poll shows, American views about traveling as we emerge from the COVID pandemic are complex. Knowledge of the latest COVID-related restrictions and protocols will be a critical component in all planning.

“Being informed and planning in advance can make the difference between a great vacation and a travel nightmare,” said Micki Dudas, Director, Leisure Travel, for AAA Club Alliance. “AAA is encouraging travelers to check and re-check requirements at all stop off points and destinations as they can change up to the last minute.”

Travelers can refer to AAA’s free COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik for the latest information to help plan their trip.

Travel advisors are an excellent resource for not only travel planning, but also for what documentation is required and much more. In most cases, they can provide free expert travel advice and can help travelers navigate the complexities of traveling during COVID.

Memorial Day – The Unofficial Start to Summer Travel

The unofficial start to summer, the Memorial Day weekend, is indicative that people are feeling more comfortable traveling as COVID rates are decreasing in the U.S. and the country continues to take steps to put the pandemic behind us.

AAA expects the number of New Jersey residents traveling over the Memorial Day holiday this year to return to 89% of those who traveled pre-pandemic, in 2019, when a record number of New Jersey residents traveled for the holiday weekend.

2021 Projected Memorial Day Holiday Travelers

Total Travel

New Jersey – 909,661 will travel for the Memorial Day Holiday, up 61.1% compared to the 564,796 who traveled in 2020.

Nationally – 37 million will travel for the Memorial Day Holiday, a 60.5% increase from the 23.1 million who traveled last year.

Automobile

New Jersey—853,660 (94% of all travelers), up 53.8% compared to the 555,094 who drove in 2020.

Nationally—34.3 million (93% of all travelers), a 52.4% increase from the 22.6 million who drove last year.

Air

New Jersey—53,141 (5.8% of all travelers), up 604% from 7,540 last year.

Nationally—2.5 million (6.6% of all travelers), an increase of 577.8% from the 363,000 that traveled for Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

More than 909,000 New Jersey residents are predicted to once again kick-off the official start of the summer holiday travel season by celebrating Memorial Day with a trip - an increase of more than 61% over last year when much of the country and the world was under COVID travel restrictions, if not locked down.**

Auto: The Great American Road Trip has been the most popular type of travel during the pandemic and has historically been the number one choice for the Memorial Day holiday and that still holds true. The majority of New Jerseyans (853,660) are forecast to travel by vehicle this Memorial Day, an increase of more than 53% over 2020.

Air: The number of New Jersey residents flying in 2021 is expected to be over seven times what it was in 2020 when multiple factors kept most people from flying. More than 53,000 New Jersey residents will travel by air, a 604% increase from 2020. Travelers are reminded that some inflight amenities may be limited or not offered and that some airlines are still limiting capacity with blocked middle seats. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is also now allowing one oversized liquid container of hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces. Masks are required at all airports and all aircraft. International travelers, including US citizens, must have a negative test result or proof of recovery from COVID before boarding flight to US. COVID testing is not required domestically, except for travel to and from Hawaii, and from island to island in Hawaii.



Great American Road Trip campaign

As Americans begin their Great American Road Trips this summer, AAA is here and ready to help. We’ve compiled our favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise. AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers find inspiration, explore destinations, plan the perfect route and get their vehicle road trip ready.

Regardless of how you plan to get to your destination, AAA advises travelers to consult with a knowledgeable travel advisor to help plan their trips this Memorial Day. To get started and to learn more, visit AAA.com/Travel

Methodology:

*The AAA survey of 843 residents in New Jersey was conducted April 23-25, 2021 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4%.

**AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit, a London-based business information provider. For the purposes of this forecast, the Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31. The five-day holiday period is consistent with previous Memorial Day holiday periods. This forecast was finalized during the week of April 12.

In cooperation with AAA, IHS Markit developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes, using macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism, including prices of gasoline, airline travel and hotel stays. For the 2021 Memorial Day holiday travel forecast, IHS Markit also examined changes in the IHS Markit containment index regarding COVID‑19–related restrictions and activity.