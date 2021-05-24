High School North Captures Monmouth County Championship

The High School North girls track and field program captured the Monmouth County Championship for the second time in program history.

The team's title chase was led by senior Rett Schnoor and junior Hailey Guerrieri, who each secured two individual championships. The dynamic duo's efforts helped the Lions register 84 total team points to edge second place Colts Neck (68 points) and third place Holmdel (67.5 points).

Schnoor, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Monmouth University, won the 100-meter dash event with a time of 12.55, before leaping to a first place finish in the long jump with a mark of 17-10. Schnoor added a second place finish in the 200-meter race with a time of 25.58, just .36 seconds off the championship pace of Holmdel's Sydney Goldson.

Guerrieri was victorious in the triple jump event with a 33-08 as well as the 100-meter hurdle event, where she placed first with a time of 15.53 ahead of teammates Olivia Kielty (16.2) and Kathleen Mayhew (16.73), who finished second and third, respectively.