Monmouth County has 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 23, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-May 22-May Aberdeen: 1900 1899 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1708 1708 Atlantic Highlands: 351 351 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 544 543 Bradley Beach: 364 364 Brielle: 569 569 Colts Neck: 1008 1007 Deal: 273 273 Eatontown: 1675 1675 Englishtown: 243 243 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1613 1612 Freehold Township: 3654 3654 Hazlet: 2097 2097 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1619 1619 Howell: 5527 5523 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1212 1211 Keyport: 697 697 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 610 610 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4303 4301 Manalapan: 4090 4088 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3540 3540 Matawan: 1112 1112 Middletown: 6410 6408 Millstone Township: 940 940 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 518 518 Neptune Township: 3399 3398 Ocean: 3176 3175 Oceanport: 646 646 Red Bank: 1728 1728 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 689 689 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1801 1801 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 553 553 Wall: 2644 2642 West Long Branch: 1150 1150 Unknown: 0 0

