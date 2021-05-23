Trinity Hall Holds Annual Service Day

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – Trinity Hall students recently participated in the school's annual Service Day, taking a break from classes to serve several organizations throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. This year, Service Day included on and off-campus opportunities for students to help meet the needs of an organization while also learning about its ministry to the community.

On-campus activities included organizing donations for the Blessing Bag Brigade and Habitat for Humanity, recording videos of story book readings for Red Bank Primary, and sewing masks for Lunch Break and pillows for Monmouth Medical Center. Off campus, students cleaned up the beach at Sandy Hook and the grounds of Search Day School, and gardened at Allaire Community Farm and Monmouth University Community Gardens, among other activities.

