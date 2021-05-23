Vietnam Era Museum Reopens this Memorial Day

Pay tribute to New Jersey’s fallen heroes with a visit to the one-of-a-kind museum

Holmdel, NJ – The Vietnam Era Museum will reopen its doors to the public for a soft opening on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Timed tickets for Memorial Day are available through the museum’s website for three timeslots throughout the day. The soft opening will allow visitors, volunteers, and veterans the first opportunity to visit and tour the museum since its closure in March 2020.

The museum will fully reopen June 10 with hours of Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are on sale now. While visiting the museum, guests are also welcome to pay tribute to the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice by visiting the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, located onsite and open 24/7.

“We are excited to welcome the public back to the Vietnam Era Museum after a difficult year with our doors closed,” said Jillian Decker, NJVVMF Director of Development. “The staff, volunteers, and trustees have made every effort to ensure that visitors will have a rich, engaging, and safe experience as we start to move toward a sense of normalcy.”

The Vietnam Era Museum is the first Vietnam War museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the museum provides political, cultural, and historical context for the adjacent New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial. It helps visitors gain an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America, as well as its lasting impact on American culture, with an emphasis on experiences in New Jersey.

PHOTO: Interior view of The Vietnam Era Museum

Vietnam Veteran Tour Guides are at the museum during each ticketed time slot to provide personal insight, stories, and memories from the Vietnam Era. One tour guide will be designated to each group of eight. Each tour guide’s first-hand experience compliments the factual information and artifacts on display in the museum, allowing visitors to learn about the history of this tumultuous time from those who lived it. Tour guides will also be outside on the memorial grounds during museum hours to answer questions and provide additional insight into the Vietnam War and Era.

“Our Vietnam Veteran volunteers are thrilled to be back, not only to share their histories with our visitors but to be able to see each other again,” said Decker. “The camaraderie amongst our volunteers is a sight to see – they are the heart and soul of the NJVVMF, and we are so happy to be able to have everyone together again safely.”

The museum is operated by the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation (NJVVMF), the first and only organization in the country dedicated to honoring Vietnam Veterans with a memorial, museum, and educational center. The Foundation’s mission is to honor those who served in the Vietnam War and educate about the context of the Vietnam Era.

A popular exhibition prior to the museum shut down, As You Were: Stephen Warner – Words and Images from Vietnam, will be on display and will feature a collection of photographs, letters, and journal writings from Vietnam Veteran Stephen Henry Warner, who was born and raised in Skillman, New Jersey.

The Vietnam Era Museum and NJVVMF are excited to welcome a new Curator of Collections and Interpretation to the team, Mike Thornton. Most recently, Thornton was the Associate Curator of Material Culture for the New-York Historical Society for over eight years. He was an instrumental part of the World War II and Vietnam War exhibitions, as well as helping to obtain various collections. Thornton’s most excited to help increase the diversity of representation within the museum’s exhibits and bring in new audiences.

The Vietnam Era Museum and New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial (1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, NJ 07733) are centrally located between New York City and Philadelphia and are a short drive from the Jersey Shore. Masks are required for all visitors inside the museum. For more information, please visit https://www.njvvmf.org/hours-admission-2-2/.