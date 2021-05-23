AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 22, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

22-May    

21-May

Aberdeen:

1899

1895

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1708

1708

Atlantic Highlands:

351

351

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

543

542

Bradley Beach:

364

363

Brielle:

569

569

Colts Neck:

1007

1007

Deal:

273

272

Eatontown:

1675

1675

Englishtown:

243

240

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1612

1612

Freehold Township:

3654

3654

Hazlet:

2097

2096

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1619

1617

Howell:

5523

5520

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1211

1211

Keyport:

697

697

Lake Como:

175

174

Little Silver:

610

610

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4301

4300

Manalapan:

4088

4084

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3540

3539

Matawan:

1112

1110

Middletown:

6408

6404

Millstone Township:

940

939

Monmouth Beach:

335

334

Neptune City:

518

518

Neptune Township:

3398

3397

Ocean:

3175

3173

Oceanport:

646

646

Red Bank:

1728

1727

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

689

690

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

241

241

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1801

1800

Union Beach:

614

614

Upper Freehold:

553

553

Wall:

2642

2641

West Long Branch:

1150

1149

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

