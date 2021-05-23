Monmouth County has 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 22, there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 25 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-May 21-May Aberdeen: 1899 1895 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1708 1708 Atlantic Highlands: 351 351 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 543 542 Bradley Beach: 364 363 Brielle: 569 569 Colts Neck: 1007 1007 Deal: 273 272 Eatontown: 1675 1675 Englishtown: 243 240 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1612 1612 Freehold Township: 3654 3654 Hazlet: 2097 2096 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1619 1617 Howell: 5523 5520 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1211 1211 Keyport: 697 697 Lake Como: 175 174 Little Silver: 610 610 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4301 4300 Manalapan: 4088 4084 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3540 3539 Matawan: 1112 1110 Middletown: 6408 6404 Millstone Township: 940 939 Monmouth Beach: 335 334 Neptune City: 518 518 Neptune Township: 3398 3397 Ocean: 3175 3173 Oceanport: 646 646 Red Bank: 1728 1727 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 689 690 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1801 1800 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 553 553 Wall: 2642 2641 West Long Branch: 1150 1149 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.