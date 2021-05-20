RWJBarnabas Health Mandates COVID Vaccination for Team Members

West Orange, NJ, – RWJBarnabas Health, the largest academic health care system in New Jersey, continues to play an integral role in vaccinating New Jersey residents across the state to fight the spread of COVID-19 and end the pandemic. RWJBarnabas Health is at the vanguard in protecting the communities it serves by announcing it is now mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all team members at the supervisory level and above effective immediately, with the anticipation that it will eventually be required for all staff. All team members at the supervisory level or above will be required to have completed their course of vaccinations no later than June 30, 2021.

“As healthcare workers and as team members committed to providing a culture of safety, we have an obligation to do all we can to protect our patients and the communities we serve,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health. “As a healthcare leader in the state, we must set the precedent to always provide the safest environment and protect the residents of New Jersey.”

A majority of team members across the RWJBarnabas Health enterprise have already received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine. The system will continue to offer vaccination for the foreseeable future for all team members as well as the community.

Documented declines in cases since mass vaccination began prove the COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective, and are crucial to decreasing the spread of the virus.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, please register at www.rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine.