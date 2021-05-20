County Commissioners Announce Changes to Vaccination Clinics

Appointments available on www.visitmonmouth.com

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that the County will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone aged 12 to 18 years old at Brookdale Community College on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. until noon.

“We have seen a demand for the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 to 18 years old, so we are expanding the availability of appointments,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are asking that everyone to go to www.visitmonmouth.com and schedule an appointment.”

“There are still hundreds of vaccines available for anyone aged 18 years or older who lives, works or studies in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “If you have any questions about whether or not to get the vaccine, we encourage you to speak with your healthcare provider.”

Starting next week, the Brookdale Community College vaccination site will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. until noon. The Brookdale Community College vaccination site will no longer offer Wednesday or Thursday availability.

Please note that the clinic at Brookdale Community College will be closed Saturday, May 29 due to the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

The vaccination clinic located at the Monmouth County Agriculture Building will be closed permanently starting Wednesday, May 26.

Anyone who is at least 18 and lives, works or attends school in Monmouth County can go to the Brookdale Community College for a vaccination without an appointment. The Brookdale vaccination site is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.