Monmouth County has 38 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 19, there are 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-May 18-May Aberdeen: 1894 1893 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1705 1705 Atlantic Highlands: 351 351 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 542 542 Bradley Beach: 363 362 Brielle: 569 569 Colts Neck: 1006 1006 Deal: 272 272 Eatontown: 1672 1671 Englishtown: 240 240 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1612 1612 Freehold Township: 3651 3648 Hazlet: 2093 2092 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1616 1616 Howell: 5516 5512 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1206 1204 Keyport: 697 697 Lake Como: 174 174 Little Silver: 609 608 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4294 4290 Manalapan: 4083 4083 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3534 3529 Matawan: 1109 1108 Middletown: 6397 6394 Millstone Township: 938 938 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 517 517 Neptune Township: 3393 3391 Ocean: 3170 3169 Oceanport: 646 645 Red Bank: 1722 1721 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 690 688 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 386 385 Tinton Falls: 1799 1799 Union Beach: 613 611 Upper Freehold: 552 551 Wall: 2638 2636 West Long Branch: 1148 1148 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.