Navesink River Road to Reopen Friday, May 21

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Navesink River Road will reopen to traffic on Friday, May 21 after the temporary closure due to work on the replacement of the bridge over McClees Creek.

“We have run into unexpected delays with the bridge replacement project, so we have decided to put it on hold until after Labor Day,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Department of Public Works and Engineering. “As we are about to enter the unofficial start of summer, we want to minimize the disruption of traffic and feel that this project is better suited for early fall.”

During the closure, the southwest retaining wall of the bridge was replaced. After Labor Day, the project will resume to replace northwest retaining wall.

The bridge is being replaced due to age and normal deterioration from vehicular traffic over the years.

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.