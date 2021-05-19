Monmouth County has 33 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 18, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

18-May 17-May Aberdeen: 1893 1891 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1705 1704 Atlantic Highlands: 351 351 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 542 542 Bradley Beach: 362 362 Brielle: 569 569 Colts Neck: 1006 1006 Deal: 272 272 Eatontown: 1671 1671 Englishtown: 240 239 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1612 1613 Freehold Township: 3648 3645 Hazlet: 2092 2089 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1616 1616 Howell: 5512 5510 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1204 1203 Keyport: 697 694 Lake Como: 174 174 Little Silver: 608 608 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4290 4289 Manalapan: 4083 4082 Manasquan: 575 574 Marlboro: 3529 3527 Matawan: 1108 1108 Middletown: 6394 6387 Millstone Township: 938 937 Monmouth Beach: 334 334 Neptune City: 517 517 Neptune Township: 3391 3390 Ocean: 3169 3168 Oceanport: 645 645 Red Bank: 1721 1719 Roosevelt: 56 56 Rumson: 688 688 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 385 385 Tinton Falls: 1799 1798 Union Beach: 611 610 Upper Freehold: 551 549 Wall: 2636 2634 West Long Branch: 1148 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.