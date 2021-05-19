AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 33 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 18, there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

18-May  

17-May

Aberdeen:

1893

1891

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1705

1704

Atlantic Highlands:

351

351

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

542

542

Bradley Beach:

362

362

Brielle:

569

569

Colts Neck:

1006

1006

Deal:

272

272

Eatontown:

1671

1671

Englishtown:

240

239

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1612

1613

Freehold Township:

3648

3645

Hazlet:

2092

2089

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1616

1616

Howell:

5512

5510

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1204

1203

Keyport:

697

694

Lake Como:

174

174

Little Silver:

608

608

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4290

4289

Manalapan:

4083

4082

Manasquan:

575

574

Marlboro:

3529

3527

Matawan:

1108

1108

Middletown:

6394

6387

Millstone Township:

938

937

Monmouth Beach:

334

334

Neptune City:

517

517

Neptune Township:

3391

3390

Ocean:

3169

3168

Oceanport:

645

645

Red Bank:

1721

1719

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

688

688

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

241

241

Spring Lake Heights:

385

385

Tinton Falls:

1799

1798

Union Beach:

611

610

Upper Freehold:

551

549

Wall:

2636

2634

West Long Branch:

1148

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

