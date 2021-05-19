J&J Vaccine Available This Weekend at the AH Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – The VNA, Visting Nurses Association is joining forces with First Call PPE, First Ave., to offer vaccines and on-site antigen tests at the Municipal Yacht Harbor Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Johnson & Johnson VAX, one shot vaccine, will be administered at the tennis court parking lot behind the Shore Casino to all interested persons.

Antigen test to confirm a person does not currently have Covid 19, and antibody tests, to confirm the presence of antibodies from a previous infection or vaccination, will also be offered at the site Saturday morning.

Persons wishing to be vaccinated must bring a photo id and insurance card, if they have insurance, only photo ID is necessary for anyone without insurance coverage. In either case, there is no charge for either the vaccine or the testing.

Since it will be the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being administered, there is no need for a second shot.

First Call PPP, which opened its business on First Avenue last year and also offered services at no cost for borough emergency equipment, will also provide free sanitizer, N95 masks and wipes Saturday, and will be assisting VNA personnel with EMT staff. The company will be providing the rapid antigen testing, while the VNA will be providing the vaccine. The event is open to all ages from two years of age and up for Covid testing, and 18 years and older for the vaccine.

The VNA Health Group is the state’s largest and most trusted not-for-profit provider of home health, visiting physicians, hospice and community-based care. Their newly formed research and innovation institutes are advancing new models of care while strong partnerships with the region’s leading health systems bring together a network of clinical expertise focused on helping achieve best level of health for all.

“We are happy to be able to partner with VNA and offer this service to the people of this area, “ said Dave Wickersham, president of First Call. “It is important for everyone to be vaccinated and to be part of the strong community that will bring us all back to healthy and safe conditions so we can look forward to working and enjoying all our area has to offer.” Wickersham also expressed thanks to the Mayor and Council, the Harbor Commission and Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny for their support and assistance in enabling this program to be conducted Saturday.