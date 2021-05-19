Police Locate Three Missing Teens

Middletown, NJ – During the late evening hours on May 17, 2021, Middletown Twp. Police received a report of a missing 13 year old boy, who resides in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp. While investigating that call, police attempted to locate the juvenile at the residence of a friend, a 14 year old boy who also resides in Port Monmouth. While at that residence, officers were advised that the 14 year old was also missing.

Police then conducted an extensive search. While conducting their search for the missing juveniles, officers were “flagged down” by the parent of a third juvenile, a 14 year old female who resides in the Oak Hill section of Middletown. Officers were advised that this third juvenile was missing as well. Information provided to officers showed that the three juveniles were friends. Officers continued their search of several different areas but did not locate any of the juveniles.

At approximately 1:32pm, Middletown Police located the three juveniles in the area of the Middletown Train Station. All three juveniles were safely returned to their parents. The Middletown Police acknowledge and appreciate the members of the community who contacted police expressing concern and shared information through their social media. The Middletown Township Police Department has completed the “Missing Kids Readiness Project” with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids (NCMEC) which provides advanced training on best practices in missing persons investigations related to missing and exploited children. R. Craig Weber, Chief of Police stated “This missing persons investigation was a top priority for the agency and we are pleased that the police department was able to locate the missing children and reunite them with their families.”

Mayor Tony Perry announced, “I want to thank Chief Weber and the entire Middletown Twp. Police Department for quickly locating the missing juveniles and facilitating their safe return home.”