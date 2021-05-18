NWS Earle Responds to Minor Train Incident

COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY – At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, personnel from Naval Munitions Command and Naval Weapons Station Earle Security responded to a minor incident on-board an ordnance-laden Navy Train here.

NMC crewmembers reported hearing an unknown noise from one of the rail cars, and stopped the train in order to investigate while still on-board the installation.

As a result, and in order to ensure the safety of our Navy personnel and the surrounding community, the intersection of Normandy Road and Hockhockson Road, as well as the South Gate to the installation were temporarily closed.

Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, Detachment Earle conducted a thorough inspection of the ordnance and found no issues.

A similar safety and maintenance inspection was conducted on the rail cars and found no issues, and the train was able to continue travel at approximately 7:45 a.m.

“I want to commend the swift and professional response by our Naval Munitions Command employees, Naval Security, EOD, Public Works and Safety personnel, as well as the members of the Colts Neck Police Department and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jack Smock, NWS Earle Executive Officer. “Thanks to their efforts, we were able to continue to meet our critical mission while ensuring the safety of both our Navy personnel, as well as that of our surrounding community.”