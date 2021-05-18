Two Men Indicted For Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Material and Other Charges

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury handed up an eleven-count Indictment charging two Monmouth County men, with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child sexual exploitation images, among other charges, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Brandon Pascoe, 36, of Keyport, and Craig Reeves, 31, of Long Branch, were indicted for conspiracy to distribute child sexual exploitation material, distribution of child sexual exploitation material, and other related charges. The charges stem from a joint investigation initiated in 2018 by the Department of Corrections, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Keansburg Police Department, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Pascoe directed Reeves to send him images of child sexual exploitation through an email system. Further investigation also revealed that Pascoe, possessed over 1000 images of child sexual exploitation. Pascoe is also charged with two additional charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and a charge of Luring based on conversations he engaged in with a child to whom he had a known relationship.

Pascoe was indicted on one count of second degree Conspiracy to Distribute Child Sexual Exploitation Material, second degree Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, second degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Child Sexual Exploitation Material, second degree Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, third degree Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material Over 1000 Images, second degree Luring, second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, fourth degree Tampering with Physical Evidence and fourth degree Obstruction.

On each of the second degree charges, Pascoe is facing up to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, up to 5 years in New Jersey State Prison on each third degree charge, and up to 18 months New Jersey State Prison on the fourth degree charges. If convicted, Pascoe will also be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and be placed on Parole Supervision for Life.

Reeves was indicted on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Child Sexual Exploitation Material, second degree; Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, second degree and third degree Possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, third degree. Reeves is facing up to 10 years New Jersey State Prison on each of the second degree crimes, and up to five years New Jersey State Prison on the third degree crime. If convicted of Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Material, Reeves will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and be placed on Parole Supervision for Life.

In addition to these charges, Amy Smith 51, of Keyport, girlfriend to Pascoe, was also indicted on charges of fourth degree Tampering with Physical Evidence, fourth degree Obstruction, and fourth degree Hindering Apprehension of Another. Smith faces up to 18 months in a New Jersey State Prison on each of the fourth degree charges.

Pascoe is represented by Michael Rosas, Esq. of Rosas & Cirigliano, Iselin, New Jersey

Reeves is represented by Lisa Maglone, Esq. of Freehold, New Jersey.

Amy Smith has no representation listed at this time.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Stephanie Dugan and Ellyn Rajfer.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.