Monmouth County has 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 16, there are 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-May    

15-May

Aberdeen:

1891

1891

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1702

1702

Atlantic Highlands:

350

350

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

542

542

Bradley Beach:

362

362

Brielle:

569

569

Colts Neck:

1007

1006

Deal:

271

271

Eatontown:

1672

1670

Englishtown:

239

239

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1612

1609

Freehold Township:

3646

3644

Hazlet:

2086

2085

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1616

1616

Howell:

5511

5505

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1203

1202

Keyport:

694

694

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

608

608

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4286

4285

Manalapan:

4078

4070

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3527

3526

Matawan:

1108

1106

Middletown:

6386

6385

Millstone Township:

936

935

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

514

514

Neptune Township:

3386

3386

Ocean:

3168

3167

Oceanport:

645

645

Red Bank:

1718

1718

Roosevelt:

56

56

Rumson:

687

687

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

514

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

241

241

Spring Lake Heights:

385

385

Tinton Falls:

1797

1797

Union Beach:

609

609

Upper Freehold:

549

546

Wall:

2634

2634

West Long Branch:

1147

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

