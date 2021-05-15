County to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 12- to 18-year-olds at Brookdale site on May 19

Appointments available on www.visitmonmouth.com

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that the County will offer a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone aged 12 to 18 year old at Brookdale Community College on Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are happy to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to those who wish to receive it,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “There will be 500 vaccines available, and we are asking that everyone go to www.visitmonmouth.com and schedule an appointment.”

“There are still hundreds of vaccines available for anyone aged 18 years or older who lives, works or studies in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “If you have any questions about whether or not to get the vaccine, we encourage you to speak with your healthcare provider.”

Anyone who is at least 18 and lives, works or attends school in Monmouth County can go to the Brookdale Community College for a vaccination without an appointment.

The Brookdale vaccination site is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.