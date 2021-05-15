AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 15, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

15-May    

14-May

Aberdeen:

1891

1889

Allenhurst:

70

71

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1702

1702

Atlantic Highlands:

350

350

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

542

543

Bradley Beach:

362

362

Brielle:

569

568

Colts Neck:

1006

1005

Deal:

271

270

Eatontown:

1670

1667

Englishtown:

239

238

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1609

1605

Freehold Township:

3644

3642

Hazlet:

2085

2085

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1616

1614

Howell:

5505

5504

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1202

1204

Keyport:

694

693

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

608

608

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4285

4285

Manalapan:

4070

4069

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3526

3519

Matawan:

1106

1105

Middletown:

6385

6381

Millstone Township:

935

934

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

514

513

Neptune Township:

3386

3384

Ocean:

3167

3166

Oceanport:

645

645

Red Bank:

1718

1719

Roosevelt:

56

55

Rumson:

687

685

Sea Bright:

143

142

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

514

514

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

241

241

Spring Lake Heights:

385

385

Tinton Falls:

1797

1794

Union Beach:

609

608

Upper Freehold:

546

546

Wall:

2634

2635

West Long Branch:

1147

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

