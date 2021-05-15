Monmouth County has 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 15, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-May 14-May Aberdeen: 1891 1889 Allenhurst: 70 71 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1702 1702 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 542 543 Bradley Beach: 362 362 Brielle: 569 568 Colts Neck: 1006 1005 Deal: 271 270 Eatontown: 1670 1667 Englishtown: 239 238 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1609 1605 Freehold Township: 3644 3642 Hazlet: 2085 2085 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1616 1614 Howell: 5505 5504 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1202 1204 Keyport: 694 693 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 608 608 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4285 4285 Manalapan: 4070 4069 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3526 3519 Matawan: 1106 1105 Middletown: 6385 6381 Millstone Township: 935 934 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 514 513 Neptune Township: 3386 3384 Ocean: 3167 3166 Oceanport: 645 645 Red Bank: 1718 1719 Roosevelt: 56 55 Rumson: 687 685 Sea Bright: 143 142 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 514 514 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 241 241 Spring Lake Heights: 385 385 Tinton Falls: 1797 1794 Union Beach: 609 608 Upper Freehold: 546 546 Wall: 2634 2635 West Long Branch: 1147 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.