Monmouth County has 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 13, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

13-May 12-May Aberdeen: 1891 1889 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1700 1694 Atlantic Highlands: 350 348 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 568 568 Colts Neck: 1002 1003 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1669 1670 Englishtown: 238 238 Fair Haven: 511 511 Farmingdale: 164 163 Freehold Borough: 1605 1605 Freehold Township: 3642 3636 Hazlet: 2084 2084 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1615 1615 Howell: 5498 5497 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1205 1202 Keyport: 695 695 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 608 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4288 4282 Manalapan: 4061 4060 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3519 3518 Matawan: 1105 1105 Middletown: 6378 6373 Millstone Township: 933 931 Monmouth Beach: 336 336 Neptune City: 513 513 Neptune Township: 3386 3383 Ocean: 3166 3165 Oceanport: 645 645 Red Bank: 1718 1716 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 685 684 Sea Bright: 142 142 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 114 Spring Lake: 241 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 387 Tinton Falls: 1794 1795 Union Beach: 608 608 Upper Freehold: 546 546 Wall: 2633 2636 West Long Branch: 1147 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.