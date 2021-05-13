AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 13, there are 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 19 in Neptune from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

13-May    

12-May

Aberdeen:

1891

1889

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1700

1694

Atlantic Highlands:

350

348

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

194

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

568

568

Colts Neck:

1002

1003

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1669

1670

Englishtown:

238

238

Fair Haven:

511

511

Farmingdale:

164

163

Freehold Borough:

1605

1605

Freehold Township:

3642

3636

Hazlet:

2084

2084

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1615

1615

Howell:

5498

5497

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1205

1202

Keyport:

695

695

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

608

606

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4288

4282

Manalapan:

4061

4060

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3519

3518

Matawan:

1105

1105

Middletown:

6378

6373

Millstone Township:

933

931

Monmouth Beach:

336

336

Neptune City:

513

513

Neptune Township:

3386

3383

Ocean:

3166

3165

Oceanport:

645

645

Red Bank:

1718

1716

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

685

684

Sea Bright:

142

142

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

114

Spring Lake:

241

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

387

Tinton Falls:

1794

1795

Union Beach:

608

608

Upper Freehold:

546

546

Wall:

2633

2636

West Long Branch:

1147

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

