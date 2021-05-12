AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 55 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 12, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 12 in Asbury Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

12-May    

11-May

Aberdeen:

1889

1888

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1694

1691

Atlantic Highlands:

348

345

Avon-by-the-Sea:

194

193

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

568

566

Colts Neck:

1003

1003

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1670

1668

Englishtown:

238

238

Fair Haven:

511

509

Farmingdale:

163

162

Freehold Borough:

1605

1605

Freehold Township:

3636

3639

Hazlet:

2084

2083

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1615

1615

Howell:

5497

5492

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1202

1204

Keyport:

695

694

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

606

606

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4282

4283

Manalapan:

4060

4061

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3518

3513

Matawan:

1105

1103

Middletown:

6373

6367

Millstone Township:

931

932

Monmouth Beach:

336

336

Neptune City:

513

514

Neptune Township:

3383

3378

Ocean:

3165

3164

Oceanport:

645

645

Red Bank:

1716

1716

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

684

684

Sea Bright:

142

142

Sea Girt:

164

164

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

114

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1795

1798

Union Beach:

608

608

Upper Freehold:

546

547

Wall:

2636

2636

West Long Branch:

1147

1146

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.