Monmouth County has 55 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 12, there are 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 12 in Asbury Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-May 11-May Aberdeen: 1889 1888 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1694 1691 Atlantic Highlands: 348 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 193 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 568 566 Colts Neck: 1003 1003 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1670 1668 Englishtown: 238 238 Fair Haven: 511 509 Farmingdale: 163 162 Freehold Borough: 1605 1605 Freehold Township: 3636 3639 Hazlet: 2084 2083 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1615 1615 Howell: 5497 5492 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1202 1204 Keyport: 695 694 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 606 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4282 4283 Manalapan: 4060 4061 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3518 3513 Matawan: 1105 1103 Middletown: 6373 6367 Millstone Township: 931 932 Monmouth Beach: 336 336 Neptune City: 513 514 Neptune Township: 3383 3378 Ocean: 3165 3164 Oceanport: 645 645 Red Bank: 1716 1716 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 684 684 Sea Bright: 142 142 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 114 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1795 1798 Union Beach: 608 608 Upper Freehold: 546 547 Wall: 2636 2636 West Long Branch: 1147 1146 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.