National Gas Average Hits $3; NJ Up a Penny Overnight

AAA Mid-Atlantic

May 12, 2021
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $65.28

New Jersey gas average at $3.04 today, up a penny overnight and up 9 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $3.00 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 8 cents in the last week. 

 

Today's Average

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$3.00

$2.92

$2.86

$1.85

New Jersey

$3.04

$2.95

$2.88

$2.00

Trenton

$3.08

$3.00

$2.97

$1.99

Cape May County

$3.05

$2.96

$2.92

$1.99

Burlington

$3.00

$2.92

$2.84

$1.92

Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties

$3.06

$2.97

$2.90

$2.03

Monmouth, Ocean Counties

$3.05

$2.96

$2.91

$2.03

Pennsylvania

$3.10

$3.02

$2.96

$2.07

New York

$3.02

$2.96

$2.89

$2.16

