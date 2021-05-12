National Gas Average Hits $3; NJ Up a Penny Overnight

May 12, 2021
Yesterday's Closing Crude Oil Price: $65.28
New Jersey gas average at $3.04 today, up a penny overnight and up 9 cents in the last week.
National gas average at $3.00 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 8 cents in the last week.
|
Today's Average
|
One Week Ago
|
One Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
National
|
$3.00
|
$2.92
|
$2.86
|
$1.85
|
New Jersey
|
$3.04
|
$2.95
|
$2.88
|
$2.00
|
Trenton
|
$3.08
|
$3.00
|
$2.97
|
$1.99
|
Cape May County
|
$3.05
|
$2.96
|
$2.92
|
$1.99
|
Burlington
|
$3.00
|
$2.92
|
$2.84
|
$1.92
|
Middlesex, Somerset,
|
$3.06
|
$2.97
|
$2.90
|
$2.03
|
Monmouth, Ocean Counties
|
$3.05
|
$2.96
|
$2.91
|
$2.03
|
Pennsylvania
|
$3.10
|
$3.02
|
$2.96
|
$2.07
|
New York
|
$3.02
|
$2.96
|
$2.89
|
$2.16