The Affordable Housing Alliance Announces Plans In Support Of Utility Assistance Week

NEPTUNE, NEW JERSEY — During the week of May 17th, the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) will be returning to in-person outreach across Monmouth County to highlight and support The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Utility Assistance Week’. Working closely in collaboration with a variety of stakeholders throughout the state, the AHA team will be providing information on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) and Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) programs as well as accepting applications from those who qualify.

On the heels of introducing unique Utility Assistance Week materials and graphics across social and digital spaces on Monday, May 17th, staff and volunteers of the AHA will be visiting Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey on Wednesday, May 19th to participate in their ‘Bell Works Fresh’ market experience. Joining local sellers and produce purveyors in the atrium of the Bell Works campus, the AHA team will be on-site from 11am – 4pm to answer any questions about Utility Assistance Week and provide in-person support with applications.

Following the Affordable Housing Alliance’s activation at Bell Works, our team will be spending Thursday, May 20th visiting Freehold Raceway Mall, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, and Monmouth Mall to continue raising awareness on all of the Utility Assistance programs available to New Jersey residents. The AHA will maintain a presence at the Monmouth Mall from 11am – 3pm while we will be onsite at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and the Freehold Mall from 10am – 3pm. At these three locations, the AHA will be providing information on the LIHEAP and PAGE programs which are designed to support low and moderate-income families cover utility expenses, and avoid service shut-offs.

About Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps low-income residents pay for their heating and cooling bills, even if heat is included as part of rent payments. LIHEAP provides assistance for all types of heat and may also provide emergency assistance funds for heater and water heater repairs. LIHEAP also provides grants in the winter so that eligible households can pay their heating bills and continue using heating equipment.

About Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE)

The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) is a state-funded utility assistance program that helps low to moderate-income families in New Jersey Pay their utility bills. Administered by the AHA, the PAGE program is funded by the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and is a financial assistance program designed to help households across the state of New Jersey who are experiencing economic hardships and struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills.

About The Affordable Housing Alliance

Started in 1991 to address the overwhelming need for quality, affordable housing in Monmouth County, the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) has grown from an initial grant of $25,000 to a private 501(c)3 non-profit organization with over $20M in operations annually. With a staff of over 80 dedicated employees, augmented by volunteers and non-profit community partners, all of us at the AHA are ready to support you in your time of need.

Our work has been recognized at local, state, and national levels, including earning NeighborWorks America’s highest rating as an Exemplary Member. We pride ourselves on our ability to develop and preserve affordable homes, provide services to maintain housing affordability, and help communities meet their housing obligations.

The AHA strives to move lives forward with strength, optimism, and housing resources. It is our goal to have everyone we help walk away better than when they came to us.

For more information, visit HousingAll.org, or follow the Affordable Housing Alliance on Twitter at @AHA_housingall and on Facebook.com/AffordableHousingAlliance.