Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 66,807. As of May 10, there are 78 hospitalized, 16 in intensive care (ICU) and 14 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

10-May    

  9-May

Aberdeen:

1884

1881

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1691

1692

Atlantic Highlands:

345

346

Avon-by-the-Sea:

193

193

Belmar:

542

543

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

566

567

Colts Neck:

1002

998

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1664

1663

Englishtown:

238

238

Fair Haven:

508

508

Farmingdale:

162

163

Freehold Borough:

1605

1603

Freehold Township:

3634

3631

Hazlet:

2081

2077

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1614

1612

Howell:

5494

5494

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1204

1204

Keyport:

692

690

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

606

606

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4281

4279

Manalapan:

4053

4050

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3510

3499

Matawan:

1102

1101

Middletown:

6370

6365

Millstone Township:

932

932

Monmouth Beach:

337

337

Neptune City:

513

514

Neptune Township:

3377

3378

Ocean:

3160

3161

Oceanport:

643

644

Red Bank:

1714

1716

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

682

683

Sea Bright:

142

141

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

114

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1798

1798

Union Beach:

606

608

Upper Freehold:

547

547

Wall:

2635

2634

West Long Branch:

1147

1147

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

