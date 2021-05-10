Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are zero new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 66,807. As of May 10, there are 78 hospitalized, 16 in intensive care (ICU) and 14 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

10-May 9-May Aberdeen: 1884 1881 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1691 1692 Atlantic Highlands: 345 346 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 193 Belmar: 542 543 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 566 567 Colts Neck: 1002 998 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1664 1663 Englishtown: 238 238 Fair Haven: 508 508 Farmingdale: 162 163 Freehold Borough: 1605 1603 Freehold Township: 3634 3631 Hazlet: 2081 2077 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1614 1612 Howell: 5494 5494 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1204 1204 Keyport: 692 690 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 606 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4281 4279 Manalapan: 4053 4050 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3510 3499 Matawan: 1102 1101 Middletown: 6370 6365 Millstone Township: 932 932 Monmouth Beach: 337 337 Neptune City: 513 514 Neptune Township: 3377 3378 Ocean: 3160 3161 Oceanport: 643 644 Red Bank: 1714 1716 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 682 683 Sea Bright: 142 141 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 114 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1798 1798 Union Beach: 606 608 Upper Freehold: 547 547 Wall: 2635 2634 West Long Branch: 1147 1147 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.