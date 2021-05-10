Smoke Detectors and combination Smoke-Carbon Monoxide Detectors are being Recalled

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Middletown Township Fire Department (MTFD) is alerting our community that about 226,000 smoke detectors and combination smoke-carbon monoxide detectors are being recalled because they may “fail to alert consumers to a fire.”

The nationwide recall is for Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms that were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Amazon and other stores between May 2019 and September 2020, according to a recall notice posted Thursday on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, the notice said. The seven recalled alarm models sold for between $10 and $70.

"Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm," the notice states. "Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms."

https://kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com/info.aspx