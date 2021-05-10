Rideshare Company Partnering with Monmouth County Non-Profit to Help Vaccinate Vulnerable Populations

Senator Gopal, Assembly Members Houghtaling and Downey Help Deliver 5,000 Free Uber Rides for Monmouth Residents to Local Vaccine Centers

MONMOUTH, NJ - In an effort to help vulnerable constituents without access to transportation get vaccinated, Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey (D-Monmouth) have arranged a partnership with Uber that will provide 5,000 free rides to local vaccination sites for residents of Monmouth County. The rideshare company is working cooperatively with Affordable Housing Alliance, a local non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the overwhelming need for quality, affordable housing in Monmouth County, to administer the rides. Participants will be given a promo code giving them free transit to and from vaccine sites for both required doses.

“This partnership shows the power of elected officials, the private sector and non-profits coming together to act in the public good, and I thank both Affordable Housing Alliance and Uber for their willingness to collaborate on this vital issue,” said Senator Gopal. “With the state shifting into a new phase of the vaccination push, reaching underserved communities is essential, and this arrangement will help accomplish that.”

“Guaranteeing that everyone has access to vaccinations is an important step toward reaching herd immunity and this program will go a long way towards making that a reality in Monmouth County,” said Assemblyman Houghtaling. “This partnership takes the complication of no available transportation out of the equation, and in turn will significantly help people receive the vaccine.”

“Affordable Housing Alliance is one of the most trusted and impactful nonprofit organizations in the region and adding their presence in the community with Uber’s technology and convenience will make a huge difference for local residents,” said Assemblywoman Downey.

“The Affordable Housing Alliance is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an important initiative,” said Randi Moore, Chief Executive Officer of AHA. “Removing barriers and providing impactful resources to our communities has been a constant force in the work we do. We’ve witnessed firsthand the ways this pandemic has disproportionately affected Monmouth County’s most vulnerable residents so we are thrilled for this opportunity to work with Senator Gopal, Assemblywoman Downey, and Assemblyman Houghtaling to provide free Uber rides to ensure residents can be vaccinated.”

“This initiative will help Monmouth County residents without access to transportation get the vaccines they need,” said Uber spokesperson Alix Anfang. “We are proud to be working with Senator Gopal, Assemblyman Houghtaling, Assemblywoman Downey and an excellent organization like Affordable Housing Alliance with a track record of helping people in need and we look forward to helping these residents get the protection they deserve.”

Affordable Housing Alliance will be coordinating with local governments and other organizations to book vaccine appointments and rides. The partnership will build on similar initiatives Uber has started, including a highly successful program in Jersey City and a more recent effort in Camden.