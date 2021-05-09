AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 9, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

   9-May   

  8-May

Aberdeen:

1881

1880

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1692

1691

Atlantic Highlands:

346

346

Avon-by-the-Sea:

193

193

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

361

360

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

998

998

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1663

1660

Englishtown:

238

235

Fair Haven:

508

508

Farmingdale:

163

163

Freehold Borough:

1603

1603

Freehold Township:

3631

3630

Hazlet:

2077

2077

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1612

1612

Howell:

5494

5492

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1204

1203

Keyport:

690

690

Lake Como:

176

176

Little Silver:

606

607

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4279

4276

Manalapan:

4050

4048

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3499

3498

Matawan:

1101

1100

Middletown:

6365

6365

Millstone Township:

932

931

Monmouth Beach:

337

337

Neptune City:

514

514

Neptune Township:

3378

3378

Ocean:

3161

3161

Oceanport:

644

643

Red Bank:

1716

1715

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

683

683

Sea Bright:

141

141

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

114

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

387

387

Tinton Falls:

1798

1798

Union Beach:

608

607

Upper Freehold:

547

547

Wall:

2634

2633

West Long Branch:

1147

1147

Unknown:

0

0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

