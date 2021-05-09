Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 9, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:



9-May 8-May Aberdeen: 1881 1880 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1692 1691 Atlantic Highlands: 346 346 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 193 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 361 360 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 998 998 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1663 1660 Englishtown: 238 235 Fair Haven: 508 508 Farmingdale: 163 163 Freehold Borough: 1603 1603 Freehold Township: 3631 3630 Hazlet: 2077 2077 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1612 1612 Howell: 5494 5492 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1204 1203 Keyport: 690 690 Lake Como: 176 176 Little Silver: 606 607 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4279 4276 Manalapan: 4050 4048 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3499 3498 Matawan: 1101 1100 Middletown: 6365 6365 Millstone Township: 932 931 Monmouth Beach: 337 337 Neptune City: 514 514 Neptune Township: 3378 3378 Ocean: 3161 3161 Oceanport: 644 643 Red Bank: 1716 1715 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 683 683 Sea Bright: 141 141 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 114 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 387 Tinton Falls: 1798 1798 Union Beach: 608 607 Upper Freehold: 547 547 Wall: 2634 2633 West Long Branch: 1147 1147 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.