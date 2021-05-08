AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 8, there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  8-May     

  7-May

Aberdeen:

1880

1883

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1691

1692

Atlantic Highlands:

346

345

Avon-by-the-Sea:

193

193

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

998

997

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1660

1658

Englishtown:

235

234

Fair Haven:

508

507

Farmingdale:

163

162

Freehold Borough:

1603

1604

Freehold Township:

3630

3624

Hazlet:

2077

2080

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1612

1610

Howell:

5492

5493

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1203

1201

Keyport:

690

689

Lake Como:

176

175

Little Silver:

607

606

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4276

4279

Manalapan:

4048

4049

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3498

3500

Matawan:

1100

1099

Middletown:

6365

6365

Millstone Township:

931

932

Monmouth Beach:

337

336

Neptune City:

514

512

Neptune Township:

3378

3376

Ocean:

3161

3158

Oceanport:

643

644

Red Bank:

1715

1715

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

683

682

Sea Bright:

141

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

114

113

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

387

388

Tinton Falls:

1798

1795

Union Beach:

607

608

Upper Freehold:

547

546

Wall:

2633

2629

West Long Branch:

1147

1146

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

