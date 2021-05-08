Monmouth County has 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 8, there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-May 7-May Aberdeen: 1880 1883 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1691 1692 Atlantic Highlands: 346 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 193 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 998 997 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1660 1658 Englishtown: 235 234 Fair Haven: 508 507 Farmingdale: 163 162 Freehold Borough: 1603 1604 Freehold Township: 3630 3624 Hazlet: 2077 2080 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1612 1610 Howell: 5492 5493 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1203 1201 Keyport: 690 689 Lake Como: 176 175 Little Silver: 607 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4276 4279 Manalapan: 4048 4049 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3498 3500 Matawan: 1100 1099 Middletown: 6365 6365 Millstone Township: 931 932 Monmouth Beach: 337 336 Neptune City: 514 512 Neptune Township: 3378 3376 Ocean: 3161 3158 Oceanport: 643 644 Red Bank: 1715 1715 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 683 682 Sea Bright: 141 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 114 113 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 388 Tinton Falls: 1798 1795 Union Beach: 607 608 Upper Freehold: 547 546 Wall: 2633 2629 West Long Branch: 1147 1146 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.