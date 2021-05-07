Monmouth County has 69 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 7, there are 69 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-May 6-May Aberdeen: 1883 1883 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 134 133 Asbury Park: 1692 1691 Atlantic Highlands: 345 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 193 192 Belmar: 543 542 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 997 996 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1658 Englishtown: 234 232 Fair Haven: 507 503 Farmingdale: 162 161 Freehold Borough: 1604 1604 Freehold Township: 3624 3625 Hazlet: 2080 2076 Highlands: 364 365 Holmdel: 1610 1608 Howell: 5493 5485 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1201 1200 Keyport: 689 689 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 606 606 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4279 4284 Manalapan: 4049 4040 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3500 3499 Matawan: 1099 1099 Middletown: 6365 6364 Millstone Township: 932 931 Monmouth Beach: 336 336 Neptune City: 512 512 Neptune Township: 3376 3376 Ocean: 3158 3159 Oceanport: 644 641 Red Bank: 1715 1711 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 682 680 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 113 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 388 388 Tinton Falls: 1795 1793 Union Beach: 608 605 Upper Freehold: 546 547 Wall: 2629 2628 West Long Branch: 1146 1146 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.