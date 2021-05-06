Car Show to Support Raritan High School Marching Band

MOTORING FOR MUSIC / May 16th

HAZLET, NJ - Join us on Sunday, May 16th, to celebrate an amazing community of cars, live music and a performance by the award-winning marching band themselves!

We will be hosting vendor spaces, food trucks, live music, raffles and play host to cars from all years, makes and models.

“This event will help us raise the needed funds for the band while we enjoy a safe and socially distanced event, that allows our community to come together in support of this great program.” John Powers / President, Band Parent Booster Association.

We are still seeking car registrations so please reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or find us on the web at https://raritanhighmb.wixsite.com/raritanhighmb/fundraising to sign up today.

Find us on social media at https://raritanhighmb.wixsite.com/raritanhighmb/social