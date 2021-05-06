AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 81 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 6, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  6-May     

  5-May

Aberdeen:

1883

1879

Allenhurst:

71

71

Allentown:

133

134

Asbury Park:

1691

1690

Atlantic Highlands:

345

345

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

542

543

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

996

996

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1658

1658

Englishtown:

232

232

Fair Haven:

503

502

Farmingdale:

161

161

Freehold Borough:

1604

1603

Freehold Township:

3625

3614

Hazlet:

2076

2074

Highlands:

365

366

Holmdel:

1608

1607

Howell:

5485

5482

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1200

1200

Keyport:

689

690

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

606

605

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4284

4271

Manalapan:

4040

4035

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3499

3498

Matawan:

1099

1098

Middletown:

6364

6355

Millstone Township:

931

931

Monmouth Beach:

336

337

Neptune City:

512

511

Neptune Township:

3376

3376

Ocean:

3159

3155

Oceanport:

641

640

Red Bank:

1711

1712

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

680

679

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

388

386

Tinton Falls:

1793

1792

Union Beach:

605

605

Upper Freehold:

547

547

Wall:

2628

2629

West Long Branch:

1146

1145

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

