Monmouth County has 81 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 6, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 in Long Branch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center located at 231 Wilbur Ray Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

6-May 5-May Aberdeen: 1883 1879 Allenhurst: 71 71 Allentown: 133 134 Asbury Park: 1691 1690 Atlantic Highlands: 345 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 542 543 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 996 996 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1658 Englishtown: 232 232 Fair Haven: 503 502 Farmingdale: 161 161 Freehold Borough: 1604 1603 Freehold Township: 3625 3614 Hazlet: 2076 2074 Highlands: 365 366 Holmdel: 1608 1607 Howell: 5485 5482 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1200 1200 Keyport: 689 690 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 606 605 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4284 4271 Manalapan: 4040 4035 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3499 3498 Matawan: 1099 1098 Middletown: 6364 6355 Millstone Township: 931 931 Monmouth Beach: 336 337 Neptune City: 512 511 Neptune Township: 3376 3376 Ocean: 3159 3155 Oceanport: 641 640 Red Bank: 1711 1712 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 680 679 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 388 386 Tinton Falls: 1793 1792 Union Beach: 605 605 Upper Freehold: 547 547 Wall: 2628 2629 West Long Branch: 1146 1145 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.