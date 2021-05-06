Elisa Masiero Selected Top Community College Student in New Jersey

Monmouth County, NJ - Brookdale Community College student Elisa Masiero has been named a 2021 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

“Congratulations to Elisa Masiero for receiving the highest score in the state of New Jersey and being selected as the top community college student in the workforce development pathway program,” President Stout said. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the senior leadership team, and all faculty and staff at Brookdale, we are so proud of Elisa.”

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.

A native of Brazil, Masiero graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting before moving to the United States through a cultural exchange program.

“Upon completing the program, I had the great opportunity to continue my education at Brookdale Community College and excelled as a computer science student while breaking cultural and language barriers,” Masiero said.

During her time at the College, Masiero graduated from LEAD, a workforce development program for immigrant women. As a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, since January she has volunteered remotely with Safest Drug, a nonprofit organization working to end medication injuries and deaths in America. Recently, Masiero accepted a job offer starting in May as a growth associate at a New York City company.

After graduating from Brookdale in December, Masiero plans to continue her education at Stevens Institute of Technology, where she hopes to earn her master's degree in Data Science.

“Brookdale has allowed me to grow and develop a broad technical skillset in all aspects. Given that my first college degree was in my mother tongue, Portuguese, Brookdale has significantly expanded my English communication and writing skills,” Masiero said. “Also, Brookdale has provided me with the technology background I was looking for to pursue a career in business and data analytics.”

English professor and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Advisor Angela Saragusa praised Masiero for her dedication to her studies as well as her commitment to serving her community.

“Hearing that Elisa is being honored as a Workforce Pathway Scholar has sincerely been a highlight of my year,” Saragusa said. “She is so deserving. She has put her all into her education and preparation for her career and knowing that students like her are recognized for this hard work is just wonderful. I am excited to see her success continue after Brookdale and into the workplace.”

“Thanks to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Coca-Cola Foundation, and Brookdale Community College my dreams and aspirations are moving forward, and it assures me that I am on the right track,” Masiero said. “I am so thankful for the opportunities that PTK has offered to improve my abilities and for being selected for this honorable award. Every new day as a Brookdale student makes all my hard work pay off, not only because my willpower and persistence drove me here, but also because more than a decade ago I dreamed about what I live now.”

The New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized in the fall.