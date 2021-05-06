AH Police Arrest Pair on Credit Card Fraud

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On April 6, 2021 Sergeant Harry Murtha and Patrolman Patrick Anderson responded to the area of First Avenue and East Garfield after the owner of a liquor store reported a suspected fraud that occurred at his establishment. The owner advised that a male subject made an online purchase for $746.37 worth of high-end liquor on April 2, 2021 and picked up the items on April 4, 2021. The owner advised that he received a second online purchase from the same subject on April 6, 2021 for a total of $846.56.

He advised that the online purchase appeared suspicious due to the fact that the buyer was not from the area, two different addresses were used for the buyer and two different credit card numbers were used to make the purchase. The owner advised that the buyer would be responding to the store later in the day to pick up the items and would be asking the buyer to display his identification and credit card to confirm the purchase was valid. Later in the day the buyer arrived at the store and was unable to provide the credit card used to make the purchase to the store clerk. The male subject left the store on foot and the police were called to the area. The male subject was located in a nearby parking lot where a vehicle was waiting for him with another male driver.

The two male subjects were identified as Roger Hutchingson (32 YOA) and David Gammage (59 YOA) both of Brooklyn, NY. They were questioned and eventually detained for further questioning at Police Headquarters. While being transported to Police Headquarters in separate vehicles, Roger Hutchingson began acting disorderly. Mr. Hutchingson began punching the rear seat partition and uttering profanities and threats directed at officers. Mr. Hutchingson also asked the officer to kill him and began threatening the life of the officer. Mr. Hutchingson would later spit at officers and other civilian personnel as he was processed.

Once the investigation was completed both male subjects were charged with theft of movable property and credit card fraud. Futhermore, Mr. Hutchingson was charged with criminal mischief, hindering, obstruction of justice, terroristic threats and aggravated assault. He was also issued several motor vehicle violations including fictitious plates, uninsured motor vehicle and no registration. Mr. Gammage was also charged with possession of false government documents. Both subjects were released on a summons pending court.

Sergeant Murtha and Patrolman Anderson were assisted by Chief David Rossbach, Detective Captain Thomas Stone, Detective Sergeant Scott Reinert and Patrolman Travis Sodon.

On April 11, 2021 Mr. Hutchingson called Police Headquarters to inquire about his impounded vehicle. While speaking with an officer he threatened to take the officers life and the officers family’s life. He also advised that he was going to kill every officer in the Borough of Atlantic Highlands. Mr. Hutchingson was further charged with terroristic threats and harassment. Mr. Hutchingson was released on a summons pending court.

“Our officers handled the call, as they do every call, in a dignified and professional manner under extremely stressful conditions," said Chief David Rossbach.

Any person that is charged with and offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.