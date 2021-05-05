Monmouth County has 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 5, there are 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

5-May 4-May Aberdeen: 1879 1879 Allenhurst: 71 69 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1690 1689 Atlantic Highlands: 345 345 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 360 360 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 996 998 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1658 Englishtown: 232 230 Fair Haven: 502 497 Farmingdale: 161 161 Freehold Borough: 1603 1602 Freehold Township: 3614 3611 Hazlet: 2074 2070 Highlands: 366 365 Holmdel: 1607 1606 Howell: 5482 5478 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1200 1199 Keyport: 690 688 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 605 604 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4271 4266 Manalapan: 4035 4027 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3498 3494 Matawan: 1098 1097 Middletown: 6355 6348 Millstone Township: 931 931 Monmouth Beach: 337 336 Neptune City: 511 511 Neptune Township: 3376 3373 Ocean: 3155 3145 Oceanport: 640 639 Red Bank: 1712 1712 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 679 680 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1792 1790 Union Beach: 605 605 Upper Freehold: 547 547 Wall: 2629 2626 West Long Branch: 1145 1145 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.