Monmouth County has 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 5, there are 82 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

    5-May  

  4-May

Aberdeen:

1879

1879

Allenhurst:

71

69

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1690

1689

Atlantic Highlands:

345

345

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

360

360

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

996

998

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1658

1658

Englishtown:

232

230

Fair Haven:

502

497

Farmingdale:

161

161

Freehold Borough:

1603

1602

Freehold Township:

3614

3611

Hazlet:

2074

2070

Highlands:

366

365

Holmdel:

1607

1606

Howell:

5482

5478

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1200

1199

Keyport:

690

688

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

605

604

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4271

4266

Manalapan:

4035

4027

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3498

3494

Matawan:

1098

1097

Middletown:

6355

6348

Millstone Township:

931

931

Monmouth Beach:

337

336

Neptune City:

511

511

Neptune Township:

3376

3373

Ocean:

3155

3145

Oceanport:

640

639

Red Bank:

1712

1712

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

679

680

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1792

1790

Union Beach:

605

605

Upper Freehold:

547

547

Wall:

2629

2626

West Long Branch:

1145

1145

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

