AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 4, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

   4-May    

  3-May

Aberdeen:

1879

1877

Allenhurst:

69

70

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1689

1689

Atlantic Highlands:

345

343

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

543

543

Bradley Beach:

360

361

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

998

999

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1658

1657

Englishtown:

230

228

Fair Haven:

497

497

Farmingdale:

161

160

Freehold Borough:

1602

1601

Freehold Township:

3611

3607

Hazlet:

2070

2070

Highlands:

365

365

Holmdel:

1606

1606

Howell:

5478

5478

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1199

1199

Keyport:

688

689

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

604

604

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4266

4262

Manalapan:

4027

4024

Manasquan:

576

576

Marlboro:

3494

3492

Matawan:

1097

1096

Middletown:

6348

6345

Millstone Township:

931

928

Monmouth Beach:

336

336

Neptune City:

511

510

Neptune Township:

3373

3373

Ocean:

3145

3141

Oceanport:

639

639

Red Bank:

1712

1710

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

680

679

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1790

1788

Union Beach:

605

605

Upper Freehold:

547

548

Wall:

2626

2628

West Long Branch:

1145

1145

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.