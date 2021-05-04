Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 4, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are six new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and 100 vaccines and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-May 3-May Aberdeen: 1879 1877 Allenhurst: 69 70 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1689 1689 Atlantic Highlands: 345 343 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 543 543 Bradley Beach: 360 361 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 998 999 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1657 Englishtown: 230 228 Fair Haven: 497 497 Farmingdale: 161 160 Freehold Borough: 1602 1601 Freehold Township: 3611 3607 Hazlet: 2070 2070 Highlands: 365 365 Holmdel: 1606 1606 Howell: 5478 5478 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1199 1199 Keyport: 688 689 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 604 604 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4266 4262 Manalapan: 4027 4024 Manasquan: 576 576 Marlboro: 3494 3492 Matawan: 1097 1096 Middletown: 6348 6345 Millstone Township: 931 928 Monmouth Beach: 336 336 Neptune City: 511 510 Neptune Township: 3373 3373 Ocean: 3145 3141 Oceanport: 639 639 Red Bank: 1712 1710 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 680 679 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1790 1788 Union Beach: 605 605 Upper Freehold: 547 548 Wall: 2626 2628 West Long Branch: 1145 1145 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.