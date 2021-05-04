Monmouth County has 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 3, there are 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-May 2-May Aberdeen: 1877 1876 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1689 1689 Atlantic Highlands: 343 340 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 543 541 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 999 997 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1657 1658 Englishtown: 228 229 Fair Haven: 497 496 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1601 1600 Freehold Township: 3607 3603 Hazlet: 2070 2069 Highlands: 365 364 Holmdel: 1606 1606 Howell: 5478 5475 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1199 1198 Keyport: 689 684 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 604 605 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4262 4255 Manalapan: 4024 4017 Manasquan: 576 575 Marlboro: 3492 3488 Matawan: 1096 1095 Middletown: 6345 6340 Millstone Township: 928 928 Monmouth Beach: 336 336 Neptune City: 510 509 Neptune Township: 3373 3370 Ocean: 3141 3140 Oceanport: 639 639 Red Bank: 1710 1711 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 679 679 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1788 1786 Union Beach: 605 605 Upper Freehold: 548 548 Wall: 2628 2626 West Long Branch: 1145 1145 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.