Monmouth County has 60 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 3, there are 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

  3-May    

  2-May

Aberdeen:

1877

1876

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1689

1689

Atlantic Highlands:

343

340

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

543

541

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

999

997

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1657

1658

Englishtown:

228

229

Fair Haven:

497

496

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1601

1600

Freehold Township:

3607

3603

Hazlet:

2070

2069

Highlands:

365

364

Holmdel:

1606

1606

Howell:

5478

5475

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1199

1198

Keyport:

689

684

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

604

605

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4262

4255

Manalapan:

4024

4017

Manasquan:

576

575

Marlboro:

3492

3488

Matawan:

1096

1095

Middletown:

6345

6340

Millstone Township:

928

928

Monmouth Beach:

336

336

Neptune City:

510

509

Neptune Township:

3373

3370

Ocean:

3141

3140

Oceanport:

639

639

Red Bank:

1710

1711

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

679

679

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1788

1786

Union Beach:

605

605

Upper Freehold:

548

548

Wall:

2628

2626

West Long Branch:

1145

1145

Unknown:

0

0

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

