County to Offer Walk-up COVID-19 Vaccinations at Brookdale Site

Commissioners highlight COVID-19 County programs available

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners held a press conference today to discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability and initiatives at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building.

“We are proud to announce that, starting this week, anyone who is at least 18 and lives, works or attends school in Monmouth County can go to the Brookdale Community College for a vaccination without an appointment,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.”

“We will also be working with the Freehold Health Department to offer vaccinations at the Freehold Borough Fire House during the COVID-19 testing hours on Wednesday, May 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “There will be 100 vaccines available, and no appointments are necessary.”

Commissioner Director Arnone went on to discuss transportation services the County offers for vaccination appointments and other groups the County is working to help get vaccinated.

“We would like to remind all seniors and individuals with a disability who have appointments for vaccines can elect to be driven by the Monmouth County Division of Transportation to the vaccination site by calling them at 732-431-6480, option 1. This service is available during normal operating hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Arnone. “We also encourage any food service locations, assisted living or long-term care facilities that would like help getting their employees or residents vaccinated to call the Monmouth County Health Department at 732-845-2070.”

Commissioner Director Arnone also announced that they will be assisting municipalities to vaccinate their lifeguards, beach staff and summer camp staff.

“Last week, Deputy Director Sue Kiley and I held a conference call with all 53 municipalities to discuss assisting them with vaccinating their lifeguards, beach staff and summer camp staff,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We will be putting together a comprehensive plan to get these workers vaccinated before the summer season begins.”

Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley provided updates about vaccinations and the County’s free COVID-19 testing program.

“As of today, 224,069 Monmouth County residents are fully vaccinated and there are 303,704 with at least one dose,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “In total, 511,730 vaccines have been administered to residents of Monmouth County.”

“Monmouth County Health Department has done an extraordinary job administering nearly 70,000 vaccines and providing more than 10,000 free COVID-19 tests throughout the County,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “There is no cost to get vaccinated at the two sites operated by the County and there is assistance available for those who may need transportation or may be homebound. The County is here to help.”

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.