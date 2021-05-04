Walnford Day Planned for May 16

UPPER FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce it will host Walnford Day on Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold. This family-friendly event offers visitors the chance to explore this historic site and see its 19th century gristmill in action, tour the elegant Waln family home, and go on a horse-drawn wagon ride. Demonstrations for the day include blacksmithing, loom weaving, basket weaving, 18th century music, and more. Admission and parking are free.

Please note that face masks are required inside buildings or when social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information about Walnford Day or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.