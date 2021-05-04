Technical Rescue at Monmouth County Parks System Hartshorne Woods

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 12:04p.m. Saturday May 1, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to provide Technical Rescue skills to assist with the extrication of an injured hiker from at the Monmouth County Parks System Hartshorne Woods in the Locust section of Middletown Township. Upon arrival Crew from Community Fire Company and their rescue equipment were provided transportation to the entrance of the rogue trail by Monmouth County Parks System Rangers. Firefighter crews then hiked a half mile along the rogue trail meeting with Rumson First Aid who had begun treating patient for their injuries.

After assessing the situation, it was decided the best course of action was to perform a technical rope rescue. Community Fire Company crew secured the patient into a stokes basket then used ropes and pulleys to lower the patient down the 100-foot steep embankment. Crew members-maintained contact with the patient at all times while helping guide the stokes basket down the embankment. A second anchor point was established and crews re-rigged the pulley system to complete the transfer of patient to an awaiting boat in the Navesink river operated by Sea Bright Fire Rescue. The patient was transported via boat to shore quarter mile away to an ambulance waiting at Black Fish Cove. Middletown Township Fire Department Community Fire Company worked extremely hard to overcome the difficult terrain their training and experience made this unusual rescue a textbook event.

Community Fire Company’s Rescue, Brevent Park & Leonardo Fire Company and Sea Bright Fire Rescue marine units, Middletown's Emergency Medical Service Department and Rumson First Aid operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Anthony Fulciniti.

All units were cleared from the scene at 1:40p.m.