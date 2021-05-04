Monmouth County has 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 2, there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

2-May 1-May Aberdeen: 1876 1869 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 134 134 Asbury Park: 1689 1688 Atlantic Highlands: 340 340 Avon-by-the-Sea: 192 192 Belmar: 541 541 Bradley Beach: 361 361 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 997 996 Deal: 270 270 Eatontown: 1658 1658 Englishtown: 229 229 Fair Haven: 496 496 Farmingdale: 160 160 Freehold Borough: 1600 1599 Freehold Township: 3603 3597 Hazlet: 2069 2069 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1606 1603 Howell: 5475 5468 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1198 1198 Keyport: 684 684 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 605 605 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4255 4239 Manalapan: 4017 4016 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3488 3488 Matawan: 1095 1095 Middletown: 6340 6333 Millstone Township: 928 928 Monmouth Beach: 336 335 Neptune City: 509 509 Neptune Township: 3370 3369 Ocean: 3140 3135 Oceanport: 639 639 Red Bank: 1711 1709 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 679 677 Sea Bright: 140 140 Sea Girt: 163 163 Shrewsbury Borough: 515 515 Shrewsbury Township: 112 112 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1786 1782 Union Beach: 605 604 Upper Freehold: 548 548 Wall: 2626 2620 West Long Branch: 1145 1144 Unknown: 0 0

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.