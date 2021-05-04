AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 2, there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are four new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for next week at Brookdale Community College. Vaccine appointments are available for residents who are 18 years old or older and those who work or attend school in Monmouth County.

The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, May 5 in Freehold Borough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Dept. located at 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

   2-May   

  1-May

Aberdeen:

1876

1869

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

134

134

Asbury Park:

1689

1688

Atlantic Highlands:

340

340

Avon-by-the-Sea:

192

192

Belmar:

541

541

Bradley Beach:

361

361

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

997

996

Deal:

270

270

Eatontown:

1658

1658

Englishtown:

229

229

Fair Haven:

496

496

Farmingdale:

160

160

Freehold Borough:

1600

1599

Freehold Township:

3603

3597

Hazlet:

2069

2069

Highlands:

364

364

Holmdel:

1606

1603

Howell:

5475

5468

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1198

1198

Keyport:

684

684

Lake Como:

175

175

Little Silver:

605

605

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4255

4239

Manalapan:

4017

4016

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3488

3488

Matawan:

1095

1095

Middletown:

6340

6333

Millstone Township:

928

928

Monmouth Beach:

336

335

Neptune City:

509

509

Neptune Township:

3370

3369

Ocean:

3140

3135

Oceanport:

639

639

Red Bank:

1711

1709

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

679

677

Sea Bright:

140

140

Sea Girt:

163

163

Shrewsbury Borough:

515

515

Shrewsbury Township:

112

112

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1786

1782

Union Beach:

605

604

Upper Freehold:

548

548

Wall:

2626

2620

West Long Branch:

1145

1144

Unknown:

0

0

 

 

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

 

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

We rely on advertising to support our operations.  When you click on an affiliate link we may earn a commission.